Grants of up to 10K available to small businesses in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small businesses located in Clark County that have suffered financially amid the coronavirus closures can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 starting Tuesday.

This is the second round of grant funding provided by Clark County’s Small Business Stabilization Program.

The business applying must be in unincorporated Clark County, have a county business license and employ 20 or fewer workers. The size of the grant is based on the size of the business.

The grant can be used to pay rent, utilities, inventory, payroll and more.

This grant is in addition to the $2 million given out to more than 500 small businesses earlier in the summer. Businesses who received the money can apply for a second grant.

Both rounds of grants are funded through the CARES Act passed by congress in March.

All applications are due by September 29, 2020. You can find more information at this link.