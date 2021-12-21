Grandmother in need receives a big delivery from Walker Furniture’s ‘Home for the holidays’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big holiday wish comes true days before Christmas for a grandmother in need in the east valley, thanks to Walker Furniture.

Angela Powell recently took guardianship of three of her 19 grandchildren and relocated to Las Vegas from Chicago.

She says they have had no furniture or bedding of their own and have been sleeping on the floor.

That’s when Walker Furniture stepped in to deliver in a big way by gifting her couches, dressers, a coffee table, and even a Christmas tree.

President and CEO of Walker Furniture, Larry Alterwitz has been granting special holiday wishes for 28 years through the company’s special “Home For The Holidays” program.

“Furniture is what we do and it’s the best way to give back to the community. It’s just so much joy to be able to be in a situation where you can help others, others that are in need,” said Alterwitz.

Walker Furniture’s special deliveries will continue all through the holiday season, a total of 35 families are on the company’s list this year.