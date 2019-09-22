Grandmother concerned after Burger King serves granddaughter raw chicken sandwich

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KLAS) — An Arizona grandmother says a Burger King restaurant served her 13-year-old granddaughter a raw chicken sandwich. She was worried, after the teenager took a couple bites before realizing something was wrong.

It started with a trip to the Burger King.

Layla got chicken nuggets. Caitlin ordered a chicken sandwich.

“‘Mammy what’s wrong with this?’ I said ‘What do you mean what’s wrong with it?’ She said ‘look at it.’ So she handed it to me and you could see that the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be,” Grandmother Charlotte Parker said.

Caitlin had already taken a few bites. So, Grandma called burger king. She says the fast food joint apologized, saying it could refund her.

“I don’t think they understood my concern,” Parker said. “To me, they seem very oh, nonchalant about, ‘oh well we just didn’t cook it long enough.'”

Grandma wants to know what safety precautions Burger King will take in the future. To protect kids like her younger granddaughter with a weak immune system, she can’t risk getting food poisoning.

“If it had been Layla, it could have possibly been death,” Parker said.

Burger King has yet to respond.