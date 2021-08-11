Grandmother accused of selling drugs, antibiotics out of garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grandmother has been arrested by Metro and accused of using a garage as a makeshift “patient room” to sell drugs and other antibiotics, according to a police report obtained by 8 News Now.

Police say Amelia Salcido-Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 4 as part of an ongoing investigation at the northeast valley home. Investigators had earlier learned it was being used as an unlicensed medical practice.

According to the report, police found another woman inside babysitting Salcido-Ramirez’s granddaughter.

Investigators say they immediately noticed the garage had been converted into a bedroom, and upon closer inspection, it resembled an impromptu patient or examination room.

A bed and a chest of drawers were also located in the room. Inside the drawers, investigators discovered several medications placed in Spanish packaging. The report says other vials and individual doses of liquid medication and prescription pills were also found.

Investigators also found a small clear vial of testosterone.

Upon arresting Salcido-Ramirez, police say they found two business cards inside her purse. They were labeled with “NHC Natural Health Counselors, Family doctor, Ask for Diana,” as well as operating hours and a business phone number, which returned to the suspect.

Police also obtained a stack of more business cards near the front entrance of her home.

During an interview with police, Salcido-Ramirez told officers that she had been selling medicine for approximately three months.

She also explained that she did not have any formal training or licensing but did participate in an unknown correspondence type course, provided by the Red Cross when she lived in Chihuahua, Mexico.

When asked about whether or not she had any legitimate employment, she told police no and that this was her only source of employment. She explained she had been a maid before but quit when she hurt her arm. When police asked about the injury, she could not tell them more about it, only saying it was why she couldn’t return to her former job.

Salcido-Ramirez also eventually told police she had antibiotics stored in her garage, along with different hormones for men and women. She admitted that she used syringes to inject those she treated with antibiotics and hormones.

She also told police she did not prescribe the medicines in her possession but sold them to individuals, including $20 antibiotic injections.

Salcido-Ramirez was booked for Acting as a Medical Practitioner without a license, not resulting in substantial bodily harm. She was also booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.