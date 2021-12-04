Grand opening of Historic Westside Legacy Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–City leaders officials dedicated the new Historic Westside Legacy Park Saturday.

The park is a partnership between the city of Las Vegas and Clark County and it serves as a tribute to the many trailblazers who have led that community through the years.



“This is a truly beautiful park that brings the history of West Las Vegas to the forefront,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “Legacy Park will serve the community as an inviting gathering place and also a place of education where the residents and founders of the Historic Westside are being recognized.”

It includes the stores of dozen of leaders that have had a lasting impact on our city.

“It’s important to learn about respect and engage with the stories and experiences with those that came before us. This park is designed to be a monument to honor the legacy of our wonderful community,” said Cedric Crear, city councilman.

Nominations are open now for additional honorees to be added to the park, and the public can submit names online.

The 2022 honorees will be announced in February.

The new park is located at 1600 Mount Mariah Drive.