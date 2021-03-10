Grand opening for new apartment complex on former site of Showboat hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Efforts to revitalize an area of downtown Las Vegas reached a milestone Wednesday with the grand opening of new apartment building units.

The site of the former Showboat Hotel and Casino is now home to a large apartment complex near Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard. The old hotel was demolished 14 years ago and the site has remained empty until now.

Showboat Park apartments is described as affordable housing with amenities. Rent starts at $975. The complex has 344 units, luxury amenities and a soccer field. Some units are still under construction. The complex is part of a 25 acre project that includes a gas station, Herbst Market, some fast food restaurants and a storage facility.

Stout Property Management, along with the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada, hope this is a catalyst for additional redevelopment in the area.

“It sat vacant for many years until you know vision and creativity and risk-taking came in,” said Peter Guzman, president, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada. “We knew how special the Showboat was to the community. Bowling, 50-cent strawberry shortcakes, bingo. The Latino community played bingo here.”

Some families have already moved into the complex. Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said this is bringing dignified housing to people in the community.