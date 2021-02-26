Grand jury transcripts: Video evidence appears to show Lesly Palacio’s body being dragged by accused killers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Witnesses were questioned Thursday in the case against the accused killers of Lesly Palacio. Palacio was murdered back in August 2020; her body was later found near Valley of Fire State Park in September.

Police said 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra killed Palacio then left the country with his father, 46-year-old Jose Rangel.

Rangel was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border last month and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

8 News Now obtained the grand jury transcripts from Thursday’s proceedings. You can read them in full below:

Those who took the stand included Palacio’s sister, who was texting her the night before her disappearance. Karely Palacio detailed how her sister told her she needed to talk to her about something, but she could not get ahold of her the next day.

The district attorney also questioned a friend of Rangel-Ibarra, along with three Metro Police officers involved in the case.

One officer described video surveillance of Rangel-Ibarra’s home, taken from a neighbor’s security camera, which appeared to show Rangel-Ibarra and his father dragging Palacio’s body out of his truck and placing it in the “front passenger compartment” of the vehicle.

Another officer described his interview with Rangel, following his arrest. Rangel initially told police he thought Palacio had died from an overdose, but then told police he initially saw the body when Erick dragged it down the stairs of their home on a bed sheet.

Metro Police also say Rangel told them the father and son fled to Southern California, then to Mexico. Rangel said the two then split up.

According to the officer, Rangel also said Erick told him that Palacio may have overdosed on narcotics and that she had a lot to drink that night. Rangel did not give any other details about how Palacio ended up dead that night.

For a look at the full grand jury transcripts, CLICK HERE.