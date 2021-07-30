Grand jury indicts mother accused of killing 7-year-old son, leaving him along trail

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, Liam Husted (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez on a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.

Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. She has a court appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

She is accused of strangling her son and leaving his body near a trail along State Route 160 — the road between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The body was found on May 28 by hikers near Mountain Springs.

Colorado authorities arrested Moreno-Rodriguez and she was extradited to Nevada last month.

A state prosecutor told the court that Moreno-Rodriguez confessed to the killing and said she strangled her autistic son and left him naked.

