Grand jury indicts man accused in deadly April Las Vegas Strip shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury has indicted Malik Frost, 25, on a murder charge in connection with an April 25 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left another man dead.

Darrell White was killed in the early morning hours in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace near Harmon Avenue and the Las Vegas Strip. Two others were injured.

The grand jury returned an indictment on the charges:

murder with a deadly weapon

attempted murder with a deadly weapon

battery with a deadly weapon resulting in subsantial bodily harm

battery with a deadly weapon

The shooting followed a confrontation involving people who said Frost went into a women’s restroom. As Frost fled the scene, others chased him. One person threw a rock that hit Frost in the head, according to an arrest report and testimony before the grand jury.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani, the prosecutor in the case, interviewed six witnesses, a security guard and two Metro officers during grand jury proceedings.

Evidence presented included photos and surveillance videos.