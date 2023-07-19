LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury has indicted a suspect in a triple homicide at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is accused of killing his grandmother, a man who was with her, and a maintenance worker on June 27 at the Rancho De Montana apartments on Flamingo near Durango.

McDonald is charged with two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon of a victim age 60 or older, and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

According to a July 13 indictment, McDonald stabbed Dina Vail with a knife and/or sword. The 80-year-old grandmother died at the scene. Andrew Graden, 43, who had been described as her boyfriend, was bludgeoned and/or stabbed to death with a knife and/or mace, the document stated. Chris Brassaro, 45, was stabbed to death with a knife, according to the document.

Spencer McDonald. Source: KLAS

Brassaro was one of two maintenance workers who went to Vail’s apartment to check on her after a friend said that he could not reach her. A second maintenance worker survived after McDonald attacked him with a knife, investigators said.

McDonald remains at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for September 29, according to jail records.

On July 19, the Clark County District Attorney’s office filed a document reserving the right to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty within a 180-day timeframe.

In 2013, “The Washington Post” profiled a family with a son named Spencer who had been battling schizophrenia. The individual appears to be McDonald.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained 911 calls from the scene of the triple homicide.

Approximately 10 minutes before the maintenance workers were attacked, Vail’s friend called police.

“Yesterday, I came to pick her up because I usually drive her, and she wasn’t there. I knocked on her apartment,” the friend told the operator.

When he asked for a welfare check, the operator said she would transfer him to the non-emergency 311 line.

“Yeah, but I was on hold for an hour,” he said. The operator told him that there was a 20-minute hold. The call ends.

The 8 News Now Investigators have previously reported on the long wait times for both 911 and 311. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that the communications center is short-staffed, and there is an effort to hire new employees.