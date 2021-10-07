Grand jury indicts Las Vegas man in May 5 gang killing in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Las Vegas man on a murder charge in a May 5 homicide in the east Las Vegas valley.

Christopher Najera, who is associated with a gang known as the Sick Minded Vatos, faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang, according to the Thursday indictment.

Najera is accused of shooting Tyreon Jackson, 25. Jackson’s body was found in the roadway in front of an apartment complex near Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard. He was shot in the back.

Najera was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was rebooked on a murder charge on June 17. He has remained in jail since then on $100,000 bail, and he has a court hearing scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 12.