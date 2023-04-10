LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County grand jury has indicted two women on numerous charges including murder after a 101-year-old World War II veteran died from injuries following a high-speed chase in Henderson.

Dr. Herbert Muskin suffered a fractured neck vertebra on March 1 when his car was hit by a stolen car involved in a chase with police. According to Henderson police documents, Lorraine Alvardo, 32, and Kassandra Alvarez, 29, were fleeing following a robbery and reached speeds of more than 80 mph before it ended with the crash near the Galleria at Sunset Mall.

Body camera footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed Alvardo was shot by police after she left the vehicle and pointed her gun at an officer. She was hospitalized following the shooting.

Lorraine Alvarado faces several charges. (Credit: LVMPD)

Muskin died around four weeks following the crash. During his hospitalization, his wife, Sherry told 8 News Now he was in constant pain.

Documents indicated Kassandra Alvarez was the driver. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Alvardo and Alvarez are facing enhanced charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm because of the victim’s age. They are also charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Alvarado also faces charges of grand larceny of an auto and charges related to allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer.

Alvarez, who was the driver, has additional charges including burglary of a business while in possession of a firearm, not making the required stop for a police officer, not stopping at the scene of a crash that involves an injury or death, reckless driving, and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Court documents show both women have previous criminal records. They are due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 13.