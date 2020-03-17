Grand Canyon Skywalk, other tourism experiences to close Wednesday

FILE – In this March 20, 2007, file photo, people walk on the Skywalk during the first walk event at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grand Canyon West (GCW) is temporarily suspending operations at their Skywalk and the company’s other tourism experiences beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“We have been monitoring directives from federal, state and local public health agencies closely for several weeks. At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, there’s too much uncertainty for us risk the health of our guests and the people we work with on a daily basis. Obviously, this is a very dynamic situation. At this point, our plan is to reevaluate the situation in two weeks and decide then on an appropriate timetable for reopening.” Colin McBeath, CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which owns and operates GCW

The other tourism experiences to be closed temporarily include Hualapai River Runners tours of the Colorado River, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Ranch and its rustic cabins along the West Rim and the Hualapai Lodge in Peach Springs on historic Route 66.

According to GCW, The Lodge’s Diamond Creek restaurant will continue to operate for takeout orders only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walapai Market on Route 66 is still operating with normal hours.

Those who have purchased Grand Canyon West tickets or hotel accommodations for the dates that are impacted will have the opportunity to reschedule their trip at a later date or get a refund. To make those changes, call 1-888-868-WEST or 928-769-2636.

The company will continue to pay its more than 500 employees during the closure, McBeath said.

To date, GCW says none of their team members or visitors have reported testing positive for coronavirus.