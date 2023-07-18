LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is back in business after a crucial water pipeline was repaired, according to a Tuesday announcement on the National Park Service (NPS) website.

“The Grand Canyon Lodge will officially commence their 2023 seasonal operations on Sunday, July 23,” the website reports.

The fix to the pipeline comes just as summer temperatures increase in the desert Southwest. The North Rim is known for slightly lower temperatures compared to the South Rim. But Wednesday’s forecast indicates there will only be a difference of about 3 degrees: 94 degrees on the South Rim and 91 degrees on the North Rim.

Pipeline breaks are a normal occurrence. A page on the website provides a place where hikers can check the status of water sources. But National Park Service officials emphasize that hikers should always carry their own water, and a backup method to filter water properly must be part of hikers’ gear.

Visitors on the Grand Canyon Lodge veranda. (Photo: National Park Service)

Visitor services at the lodge have been limited since June 2, when a break in the North Rim pipeline led to water conservation measures. Those measures are no longer in effect, NPS said.

The Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim offers lodging, food and beverages, and shower and laundry services. Those services will begin on July 23. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are required for dinner service.

The last day of the 2023 season for most commercial services will be Oct. 15, 2023.

NPS will continue operations including the Backcountry Information Office through Oct. 31.

The park entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicle access to the North Rim, will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023, or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date.

Overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877-386-4383 or at their website: www.grandcanyonnorth.com. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.

For more information on visiting the North Rim during the 2023 season, visit: www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.