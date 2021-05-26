Grand Canal Shoppes full of options for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend is nearly here. Many people take trips for the holiday as an unofficial kickoff to summer.

And while a lot of people will be traveling, not everyone will. A lot of poeple will stay to take advantage of opportunities right here in the valley.

At the Grand Canal Shoppes on the Strip, you can make a day of it with all the attractions, shopping and restaurants that are available.

It’s a great time to get out — either with family, or for a romantic getaway.

“There’s no better place or romantic than Grand Canal Shoppes for you, your family or friends, husband and wife,” says Janet LaFevre, senior marketing manager at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

“We’re right here in front of the iconic Grand Canal, where you literally can shop — window shop — by gondola throughout our entire shopping area,” she says.

And there are attractions beyond shopping, including Kamu Ultra Karaoke.

“This is just a powerhouse of attractions at Grand Canal Shoppes — everything from Madame Tussaud’s, and minus5° Ice Bar Venetian for the family, to Kamu Ultra Karaoke. Forty private luxury boxes. And really, the cherry on the top is Atomic Saloon Show by Speigel World, one of the most iconic shows on the Strip.”

“You marry that with any of our incredible world class dining, and it’s a date night, it’s a family day, it’s everything you want for Memorial Day weekend.”

This is going to be a big weekend. A lot of people are now fully vaccinated, and they’ll be out looking for things to do.

Travelers from California, Arizona and Utah will be in town, too.