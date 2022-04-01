LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is happening in Las Vegas Sunday night.

It’s the first time the awards have been held in Las Vegas and with the city already hosting a number of concerts and residencies, that also means big albums are being produced locally here too.

For more than a decade, Omnitone Recording Studios has catered to the Vegas community.

Founder Darren Sher, a songwriter and music producer, said the goal is to give everybody access to what goes on behind production and educate clients on the process of what it takes to put together a music record.

Countless big-name musicians and stars have also stopped by the studios to record big-time hits with the Omnitone crew. This includes Grammy award-winning artists ranging from Celine Dion to Snoop Dogg.

“Snoop lived in Las Vegas for a short period of time and when he did, I did a lot of work with him and I’m very fortunate and one day he came into the studio and I happened to be working on Rosalee’s project and he asked if he could take a listen to it and he did and then a few months later, the contracts came through and we were lucky enough to work with him. It was definitely a bucket list moment in my career and he was a perfect gentleman. It was amazing to work with him,” Sher said.

He adds serving the Las Vegas community is his way of giving back and providing the best service he can to help people and their passion for music

Sher is excited for the Grammys to be in Vegas, he said events like these make a big impact on the local arts and music community.