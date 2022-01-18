Grammy Awards moving to Las Vegas on April 3, CBS announces

FILE – A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CBS is moving the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas.

A tweet announced the change on Tuesday, setting the star-studded awards show on April 3.

The show will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the show, which was previously scheduled in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The show will begin at 5 p.m. PST, and run until 8:30 p.m.

The show was moved from Los Angeles because of COVID concerns.

The late change could mean scheduling conflicts for some artists.

Billie Eilish, who plays at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, April 1, is scheduled to perform on April 3 in Glendale, Arizona. Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber have open dates on their concert schedules.

Eilish, Rodrigo and Bieber are in the field of 10 nominees for record of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.