WATCH: Gragson sentencing hearing under way in deadly DUI crash

Scott Gragson reads a statement during his sentencing hearing on Friday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sentencing hearing for Scott Gragson is under way today after his February guilty plea to death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Gragson read a statement during the hearing expressing his “hopelessness” and fear of going to prison.

Prosecutors on Friday described Gragson’s sense of “entitlement” and the recklessness of his actions. “He made the violent crash nearly inevitable.” They presented video evidence showing Gragson’s behavior at a guard gate, where he argued with a guard.

Equal treatment of Gragson was another theme of prosecutors’ statements, arguing that public faith in the court demands a tough sentence.

District Judge Michael Villani is presiding during the sentencing.

In a May 30, 2019, crash that occurred as Gragson drove from a charity golf tournament in the exclusive Ridges in Summerlin, Melissa Newton, 36, was killed and several other passengers in Gragson’s Range Rover were hurt.

A forensic toxicologist estimated Gragson’s blood alcohol level at 0.21 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 0.08.

Gragson’s attorneys argued he should be judged by his entire life, not just the single day of May 30, 2019. Lawyers presented more than 160 letters in support of Gragson, including some from prominent Nevadans including advertising executive Sig Rogich and former US Sen. Richard Bryan.

They are arguing for the minimum sentence: 6-15 years in prison.

Gragson was a high profile real estate executive with Colliers International at the time of the crash.

Reports in May indicated Gragson settled a lawsuit with Newton’s three children for $21 million. Gragson will pay $12.8 million of that. Insurance will pay the rest.