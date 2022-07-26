LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After months of neglect and vandalism, the Nevada Museum of Art has released plans to remove what it calls “excessive graffiti” and to repaint the public art which is about 15 miles south of Las Vegas near Jean, NV.

Maintenance on the display will begin on Monday, August 1, and is scheduled to take one month. The display will remain visible, however, a barricade will be constructed around the structures to allow workers to complete the project.

Seven Magic Mountains art installation vandalized with graffiti. (Photo: Duncan Phenix, KLAS)

8 News Now first reported on the graffiti and trash at the display in mid-June. At that time a spokesperson told 8 News Now it was “aware of the severity of the vandalism and are working on a timeline of repair and restoration.”

Seven Magic Mountains was last restored in April 2021. The museum said the restoration will include pressure washing and applying a specialized, environmentally friendly paint.

The massive locally-sourced boulder stacks were created by internationally-renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone. According to the Nevada Museum of Art, it evokes the art of meditative rock balancing. The project was supported by New York’s Art Production Fund and the Nevada Museum of Art, and completed in May 2016.

Seven Magic Mountains was originally slated to be removed in 2018 but has been extended through May 2027.