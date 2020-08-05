‘Graffiti Mansion’ raid in Las Vegas tied to Jake Paul investigation

Jake Paul during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal criminal investigation into YouTube star Jake Paul led to a raid at a Las Vegas home known as the “Graffiti Mansion,” the FBI confirmed today.

Federal authorities are investigating a riot in Scottsdale, Arizona, tied to protests that followed George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, which spurred the Black Lives Matter movement across the country.

Misdemeanor charges against Paul, Las Vegan Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon have been dismissed while the federal investigation proceeds. Izadi, a controversial nightclub promoter, lives at Graffiti Mansion.

The I-Team has reported on Izadi many times in the past.

The search at the Las Vegas mansion is in connection with the ongoing investigation, Las Vegas FBI officials said.

A riot at Scottsdale’s Fashion Square on May 30 is at the center of the investigation.

Photos published by TMZ show agents carrying guns from the California mansion where Paul lives in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press reported that FBI agents including a SWAT team raided Paul’s home.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She said she could not reveal what the probe is about or who the target was.

The city of Calabasas said it was Paul’s home that was being raided.

Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul’s YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers.