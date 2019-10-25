Graffiti Hall of Fame features unique pieces

NEW YORK (CBS) — It’s National Art Day and some street artists are being recognized. At the Graffiti Hall of Fame, the once underground art form is now front and center, and celebrated.

For more than 30 years, the walls of a Harlem schoolyard have being a gallery of street art and have been attracting some of the best graffiti artists around. It’s an opportunity to see free flowing artwork. Some are even commissioned pieces.

The exhibit is located in the playground of the Jackie Robinson Educational Complex.