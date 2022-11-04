LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Elko residents will spend time in prison for the damage they did at a sacred petroglyph site in Lincoln County.

The White River Narrows site two hours north of Las Vegas is known for prehistoric petroglyphs that are estimated to be 4,000 years old. It’s a sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes.

Jonathon Pavon, 28, was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty in June to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge and a felony violation of the Archeological Resources Protection Act, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Pavon, aka “Cluer,” will serve the sentences concurrently.

Daniel Plata, 28, who goes by “Velor,” was sentenced to four months in prison, followed by eight months of home confinement.

An image released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows graffiti at the sacred White River Narrows site, two hours north of Las Vegas. (Courtesy, U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Pavon and Plata spray-painted their monikers “in multiple locations at White River Narrows, including an approximately 20-foot-long graffiti image on a rock face containing petroglyphs,” court documents show. The marks were left from Sept. 14-Oct. 8, 2019.

“No restitution or repair can undo the damage done by those who would vandalize such a sacred and historical site as White River Narrows, but this ruling demonstrates that such crimes will not be met with a slap on the wrist,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our Office will continue to work to ensure that anyone who desecrates sacred tribal lands and artifacts are held accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

To report natural resources crimes on BLM-managed public lands, please call the BLM tip line at (833) 660-5771 or email TRFOtipline@blm.gov.