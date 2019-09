LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was graduation day for 17 new police officers. Metro held a ceremony to honor the graduates from the training academy.

The recruits began their journey on March 15. The class is made up of officers from five different states and three other countries including: Mexico, Ethiopia and the Philippines. They range in age from 22-34, and five of the officers are women.

The class also features five veterans who served across three branches of the military.