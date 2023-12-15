LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In 8 News Now’s continuing coverage of homelessness across the Las Vegas valley, two survivors who were on the streets for years have now made it out to share their stories.

“I lost my husband a couple of years back, so I went into an area where I didn’t want to feel anymore, and that’s when I started entertaining alcohol,” Mary Jane, Survivor at Vegas Stronger Rehabilitation Center shared.

It was the first time in her life she had experienced such trauma losing her husband, and within four years she was on the streets, living underground in the tunnels of Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen things that people should never see. It was very dangerous down there and it’s a maze and the hierarchy is very different,” she added.

Mary Jane, however, came out on the other side, alive, healthy, and wanting to better herself. She along with 70 others graduated from the Vegas Stronger Rehabilitation Center, marking a major milestone in her recovery.

“I had no hope, but they have instilled it in me,” she adds.

Others like Mike Guzman live to tell their stories of what they went through too.

“I was involved in drugs, prison, and all of that. Under the city, it’s a very ugly place. There are things down there that people cannot imagine. The addiction, the pain, it’s ugly,” Guzman shared.

However, through recovery, Guzman graduated and is out from under it. Even rekindling a love that he has had from the beginning.

“I could not be a part of that life. I told him, I’ll support you, guide you to rehab centers, but it had to come within himself,” Amanda Guzman, Mike’s wife shared.

“He’s been clean for almost a year and a half, and we have been together working every day,” she added.

According to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and Clark County, the 2023 annual estimate for the number of people in the region who will experience homelessness at some point this year is just over 16,000 people.