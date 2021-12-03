‘Grabbed jewelry and ran,’ police search for robbery suspect who posed as customer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives from the Convention Center Area Command are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for two grand larcenies from jewelry stores.

During the November robberies, the suspect entered the stores and posed as a customer.

The suspect then waited for an opportune moment to grab jewelry that had been taken out for other customers, before running out of the store.

Detectives say the suspect fled the area in an older white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-thirties, with tattoos on both of his upper arms.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact the Convention Center Area Command Patrol Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-3205.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.