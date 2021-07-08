Grab them quick: The fastest-selling vehicles in each state

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, with new car inventory decreasing by 15.7 percent and used car inventory decreasing by 2.1 percent in May over April. With less inventory comes higher prices, as used car prices rose 6.3 percent and new car prices rose 1.2 percent during the same period.
Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were May’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Toyota 4Runner
|6.3
|Alaska
|Jeep Cherokee
|10.3
|Arizona
|Chevrolet Colorado
|5.8
|Arkansas
|Toyota 4Runner
|7.1
|California
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|6.8
|Colorado
|Kia Telluride
|4
|Connecticut
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|10.3
|Delaware
|Toyota Tacoma
|7.5
|Florida
|Lexus IS 350
|4.5
|Georgia
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|6.2
|Hawaii
|Volvo XC60
|18
|Idaho
|Hyundai Palisade
|16.2
|Illinois
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|11.8
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Colorado
|10.5
|Iowa
|Hyundai Palisade
|7.3
|Kansas
|Kia Telluride
|6.5
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Palisade
|8.2
|Louisiana
|Toyota Tacoma
|9
|Maine
|Hyundai Kona EV
|19.2
|Maryland
|Mercedes-Benz Gls
|7.7
|Massachusetts
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|10.2
|Michigan
|Toyota Tacoma
|3.2
|Minnesota
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|8.3
|Mississippi
|Hyundai Palisade
|8
|Missouri
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.5
|Montana
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|10.2
|Nebraska
|Subaru Crosstrek
|9.7
|Nevada
|Toyota Tacoma
|4.2
|New Hampshire
|Kia Telluride
|7.2
|New Jersey
|Kia Carnival
|7.9
|New Mexico
|Ram Pickup 1500
|7
|New York
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|7.4
|North Carolina
|Cadillac Escalade
|7.8
|North Dakota
|GMC Sierra 1500
|15
|Ohio
|Kia Telluride
|4.9
|Oklahoma
|Toyota 4Runner
|7.7
|Oregon
|Subaru Crosstrek
|6.4
|Pennsylvania
|Kia Carnival
|7.9
|Rhode Island
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|4.6
|South Carolina
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|5.5
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|12.5
|Tennessee
|Cadillac Escalade
|6
|Texas
|Chevrolet Corvette
|6.4
|Utah
|Subaru Outback
|9
|Vermont
|Toyota Tacoma
|3.1
|Virginia
|Kia Telluride
|4.6
|Washington
|Kia Carnival
|5.2
|West Virginia
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|11.4
|Wisconsin
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|10.8
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The fastest-selling new car in the most states with eight is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which is an all-new vehicle that arrived in dealerships in May.
- The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade in five states.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 33 states.
- Texas is the only state with a sports car as the fastest seller with the Chevrolet Corvette.
- Florida is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Lexus IS 350.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Michigan at 3.2 days.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Honda Civic
|19.8
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arkansas
|Honda Odyssey
|19.5
|Arizona
|Chevrolet Bolt Ev
|11.9
|California
|Chevrolet Corvette
|10.5
|Colorado
|Subaru Ascent
|20.4
|Connecticut
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|14.6
|Delaware
|Jeep Compass
|15.5
|Florida
|Tesla Model 3
|14.2
|Georgia
|Tesla Model 3
|15.6
|Hawaii
|Honda Civic
|31.4
|Iowa
|Subaru Forester
|22.5
|Idaho
|Volkswagen Jetta
|21
|Illinois
|Hyundai Palisade
|17.5
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Corvette
|12.4
|Kansas
|Subaru WRX
|17.2
|Kentucky
|Honda Odyssey
|17.9
|Louisiana
|Kia Forte
|14.8
|Massachusetts
|Nissan Titan
|21.6
|Maryland
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|19
|Maine
|Toyota Corolla
|20.1
|Michigan
|Kia Sedona
|18.3
|Minnesota
|Kia Sportage
|23
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Corvette
|16.8
|Mississippi
|Kia Forte
|21.5
|Montana
|Subaru Forester
|24.7
|North Carolina
|Audi SQ5
|17.2
|North Dakota
|Honda Pilot
|24.9
|Nebraska
|Kia Forte
|20.1
|New Hampshire
|Subaru WRX
|17.4
|New Jersey
|Kia Telluride
|14.4
|New Mexico
|GMC Canyon
|15.2
|Nevada
|GMC Yukon
|10.8
|New York
|Subaru Ascent
|19.5
|Ohio
|Ford Mustang
|17.9
|Oklahoma
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|16.3
|Oregon
|Nissan Leaf
|15.3
|Pennsylvania
|GMC Canyon
|23.6
|Rhode Island
|Buick Encore
|12.2
|South Carolina
|Honda Civic
|17
|South Dakota
|Chevrolet Equinox
|39.7
|Tennessee
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|11.4
|Texas
|Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback
|12.8
|Utah
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|15.4
|Virginia
|Kia Stinger
|14.9
|Vermont
|Toyota Highlander
|19.2
|Washington
|Buick Encore
|17
|Wisconsin
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|15.8
|West Virginia
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|20.5
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with four.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 22 states.
- The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Chevrolet Corvette in California at 10.5 days.
- The Chevrolet Corvette is the most expensive fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $79,782 in Kansas.
- The Kia Forte is the most affordable fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $14,560 in Louisiana.
What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.
