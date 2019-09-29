Grab a cup of Joe at Dunkin’ — it’s National Coffee Day!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re contemplating having a second or third cup of coffee this morning, go right ahead! It’s National Coffee Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a helping of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Coffee was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ethiopia. The earliest references to a coffee-like drink are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around 900 A.D.

Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted then brewed to drink, and that method has remained tried and true into modern times.

Dunkin’ franchisee Ryan Hassett and mascot “Cuppy” joined us in-studio with some delicious treats to help kick-start our celebration of the national holiday. Check out the goodness in the video above.