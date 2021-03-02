Grab a book, it’s ‘Read Across America Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reading is one of life’s great pleasures. The experience of getting lost in a good book is hard to replace.

National Read Across America Day was created to help get kids excited about reading. This day calls on everyone to read and engage with children to make it a more fun and interactive experience.

A child can travel around the world or back in time in an instant by opening a book.

The National Education Association which created the day said this month’s theme is compassion.

Good Day Las Vegas spoke with a pre-K teacher at Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy about their day full of reading, rhyming and fun.

“A lot of times, if can not read by grade three then that is an indication we got to do something to help. So, starting them while they are young while they are three, while they are four and getting them excited about reading is really what we are trying to do here. Think it’s going to be an exciting day,” said teacher Jasmine Boone.

Here are some tips for early readers:

Model reading for your child. Be the example for them.

While you’re reading to your child have them make a prediction using the pictures or explain what is happening before going forward.

Finally, have students pick out words they recognize in books that have repetition.



bianca holman, 8 news now.///