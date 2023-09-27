LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) received a competitive grant that awarded it $10 million, which will be used to focus on implementing high-quality Pre-K literacy and language skills programs.

The Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program Grant, which was a total of $10,009,738, was awarded to CCSD by the Governor’s Office and the Nevada Department of Education.

The new curriculum, designed to promote the holistic approach to educating children, will provide all 547 CCSD Pre-K classrooms with access to Tier-1 instruction materials, aligned professional learning opportunities for instructors, social-emotional support, and family engagement opportunities.

“This funding enables us to work closely with all families to prepare their children with the basic skills and knowledge necessary for proper development and ongoing academic success,” Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.

Families can participate in in-person or virtual learning sessions that provide them with skills and resources to improve their child’s literacy and language development at home, build executive functioning skills, and increase kindergarten readiness.

Through the Early Childhood Department, CCSD offers Pre-K programs to children between the ages of three to five years old at a majority of elementary school campuses in conjunction with federal and state programs.

