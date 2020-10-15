Governor Sisolak’s office staff complete quarantine, no additional COVID-19 cases identified

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak’s office announced that no staff members who came into contact with the reported positive case in the office tested positive for COVID-19 at the conclusion of a full 14-day quarantine period.

All staff who work in the Governor’s Capitol Office who may have come into contact with the confirmed positive team member were only permitted to return to the office Thursday after the full quarantine period was completed and upon receiving a negative test result via a diagnostic test, following the recommendations of public health officials.

All staff have tested negative and have returned to the Governor’s offices starting today.

“I want to thank Caleb Cage for his vigilance in the office and his willingness to share his experience with COVID-19,” said Gov. Sisolak.

I am grateful that no other positive cases of #COVID19 were identified in my office after a full quarantine period. Our positive case is proof we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but preventing further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work. pic.twitter.com/eOR8FDGRbd — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 15, 2020

“I am grateful he is feeling better and no other positive cases were identified in the office. This good news is truly a testament to the public health protocols and mitigation measures that have been strictly followed by my team. Despite having a confirmed positive case in the office, further spread was prevented thanks to face coverings being worn at all times, regular hand washing, and physical distancing. Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work,” added Sisolak.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor received a COVID-19 test last week and received a negative result. The Governor will be tested regularly going forward, and if a positive result is ever returned on a diagnostic test, it will be reported to the Nevada public.

The Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning, according to the press release update from the Governor’s office.

In the event that another staff member of the Governor’s Office returns a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 in the future, the Governor’s Office will inform the public, but would not disclose the identity of the staff member unless the staff member makes the personal decision to share their personal health information.

Governor’s Office staff members who may test positive for COVID-19 in the future will continue to participate in all public health protocols, including disease investigation interviews so subsequent contact tracing can occur quickly.