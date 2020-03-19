Governor waives work search requirement and wait period for unemployment insurance benefits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak is taking steps to help those in Nevada who are left without jobs during this COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, the governor announced the state will now waive the work search requirement and the 7-day wait period for approved unemployment insurance benefits.

Sisolak said he wanted Nevadans to receive help as quickly as possible.

“Both of these instructions are practical, common-sense measures to help Nevadans obtain unemployment insurance benefits, while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Sisolak. “My administration will continue to work with our federal delegation to identify additional steps that can be taken to ease the economic pain of families across our State.”

Both of these instructions are effective immediately and remain in effect until further notice. For more information about filing for unemployment, CLICK HERE.