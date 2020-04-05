Governor urges Nevadans to join Battle Born Medical Corps

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Saturday, Governor Steve Sisolak, along with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, called for healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators to join the Battle Born Medical Corps and help expand Nevada’s medical care capacity during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this week, Sisolak signed a directive aimed at expanding the healthcare workforce during the COVID-19 outbreak. The directive waives licensing requirements to allow the state to add additional healthcare workers into the medical system.

The directive even allows certain doctors, nurses, EMT’s and medical students to go to work right away.

“Our state was born in in the midst of one of our country’s darkest moments, and we rose from those depths to greatness,” Gov Sisolak said Wednesday. “Fighting for our State is in our very DNA – it’s who we are as Nevadans. This is our moment to once again show the world what it means to be Battle Born.”

