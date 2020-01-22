Governor Steve Sisolak honors two Las Vegans for work with veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two amazing Las Vegans received special honors today for going above and beyond to help local veterans. US Army Veteran Dixie Thompson was named Veteran of the Month, and Robert Reed was named Veteran Supporter of the Month.

Retired Sgt. First Class Thompson was one of the first women military police, serving in a combat unity in Germany in the 1970s. She was an intelligence analyst and linguit until her retirement in 1995, when she moved to Las Vegas.

Thompson remains active in a handful of veterans advocacy groups in addition to mentoring home-based business owners.

She said her heart is with female veterans:

“Getting the women to recognize that they’re veterans, many think they had to serve in combat, but that’s not the case. When they come back, they don’t realize that they are veterans, and they need to know there are benefits for them.”

Reed is a veteran advocate. He helps identify veterans who served in France in World War II and are eligible to receive the French Legion of Honor award.

He is also a board member of “Honor Flight” and participates in several activities that support our veterans and their families.