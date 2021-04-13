Governor Sisolak to update Nevadans on COVID-19 response during 5 p.m. news conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
It will be held inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.
