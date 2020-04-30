Governor Sisolak to unveil roadmap to reopen Nevada in news conference tonight at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Thursday to unveil how his plan to reopen the economy in the state of Nevada. It’s called ‘Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery,’ and it will reveal how to put Nevadans back to work and transition into new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19.

The news conference which will be carried live on 8 News NOW at 5 p.m. and on our website, will be held inside the Old Assembly Chamber at the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City. It will be streamed on Governor Sisolak’s social media pages, and online, here.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that he was extending the state’s stay at home order until May 15. It was supposed to end on April 30.