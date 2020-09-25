Governor Sisolak to provide updates to COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards next week

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak plans to provide updates on the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards’ sometime next week.

The updates will be issued via an emergency directive and will include adjustments to the current capacity limit for gatherings, lifting certain restrictions on youth sports, and other updates to current Statewide Standards.

Under the Governor’s direction, State officials with expertise in public health and oversight have been working over the past weeks with his office to review current Statewide Standards and develop updates that will allow Nevada to continue lifting restrictions in a safe and responsible manner. This has included outreach to businesses, industry groups, faith leaders, and more.

The Governor’s office says he will hold a press conference next week to discuss the new updates prior to the directive being issued.