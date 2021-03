LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak will provide an update on Nevada’s eviction moratorium today at 3 p.m. The virtual news conference will be held on the Zoom conferencing platform.

8NewsNow will stream here on our website and Facebook page.

Governor Sisolak will be joined by:

Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada

Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Clark County

Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro

Speaker Jason Frierson