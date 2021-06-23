LIVE: Governor Sisolak providing an update on Nevada COVID-19 Private Sector Task Force work during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak is holding a press conference to provide updates on the work and accomplishments of the Nevada COVID-19 Private Sector Task Force throughout the pandemic.

Sisolak is joined by members of the Nevada COVID-19 Private Sector Task Force:

Task Force Chair Jim Murren

Task Force Member Alex Dixon

The Task Force raised millions of dollars, acquired vital PPE, distributed masks, and connected students with broadband internet and laptops during the pandemic.

The Task Force has prepared a summary report of those activities to present to the Governor and share with the public today at 1 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on 555 E. Washington Avenue.

The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief, and Recovery Task Force was created by Governor Sisolak in March 2020 to utilize the power of public and private partnerships in the State’s response to the pandemic.