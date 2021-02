LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Today, at 5 p.m., Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide introductory remarks on Assembly Bill 106. The piece of legislation would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) Grant Program.

Sisolak will give his remarks at a joint meeting of the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means and the Senate Committee on Finance.

The committee meeting will be available for viewing here.