Governor Sisolak to meet, thank members of the Guard on Nevada Day

Members of the Nevada National Guard install social distancing stickers while setting up a new temporary coronavirus testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Day is being observed Friday, Oct. 29, and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is scheduled to meet with the Nevada National Guardsmen and women to thank them for their support during the state’s COVID-19 response.

The Nevada National Guard’s presence in the state for this effort has been the largest and longest activation in their history.

At the height of the activation last summer, more than 1,200 Nevada National Guardsmen and women were supporting the state’s pandemic response with COVID-19 testing, the movement of personal protective equipment, and food distribution.

“The Nevada National Guard’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic helped save lives and sustained our state’s logistical capacity and overall medical infrastructure,” Gov. Sisolak said.

This special meeting will take place Friday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Office of the Adjutant General complex in Carson City.

During the 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature earlier this year, Gov. Sisolak helped draft and eventually signed a law that provided members of the Nevada National Guard with an annual three-day state sales tax holiday that begins on Nevada Day and continues through the following weekend.

“Citizen Soldiers and Airmen across the state answered the call as neighbors helping neighbors. This weekend’s sales tax holiday is just one way we can thank them for their work during the pandemic,” Gov. Sisolak added.

About 140 remain on orders this fall working mostly at vaccination sites in Washoe and Clark counties.