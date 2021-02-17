Governor Sisolak to join Nevada COVID-19 response virtual meeting, give update on state’s vaccination playbook, education and youth sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will join the Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness for a virtual news conference on the latest in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The media update will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Governor will provide updates on both the State’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports. 

Meeting Attendees:

  • Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak  
  • Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada Department of Education 
  • Caleb Cage, State of Nevada COVID-19 Response Director 
  • Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness 

