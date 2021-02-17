Governor Sisolak to join Nevada COVID-19 response virtual meeting, give update on state’s vaccination playbook, education and youth sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will join the Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness for a virtual news conference on the latest in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The media update will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Governor will provide updates on both the State’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports.
8 News Now will stream the update from the YouTube page here on our website and Facebook page.
Meeting Attendees:
- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
- Superintendent Jhone Ebert, Nevada Department of Education
- Caleb Cage, State of Nevada COVID-19 Response Director
- Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness