Governor Sisolak to join Nevada COVID-19 response virtual meeting, give update on state’s vaccination playbook, education and youth sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will join the Nevada COVID-19 Response Director and Health Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness for a virtual news conference on the latest in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The media update will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Governor will provide updates on both the State’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, education and youth sports.

8 News Now will stream the update from the YouTube page here on our website and Facebook page.

