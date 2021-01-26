Gov. Sisolak to hold virtual meeting focused on helping Nevada’s small businesses Tuesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak will hold a virtual roundtable focused on helping small businesses Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. He will be joined by Lt. Governor Kate Marshall, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine, and a group of the state’s small business owners.

8 News Now will stream this virtual event online at 2 p.m.

The Nevada state team will hear challenges that small business owners are facing and receive feedback from business owners on how the state can help them.

As part of Governor Sisolak’s Economic Action Plan laid out in his 2021 State of the State address, he announced his intention to allocate an additional $50 million to provide direct grant assistance to small businesses. Details on this plan will be discussed during the virtual meeting.

The governor will also provide details on the Small Business Advocacy Center that is planned to be a one-stop location to help small businesses take advantage of resources available to help them overcome obstacles they face in accessing these resources.