LIVE: Governor Sisolak to hold roundtable discussion at 2 p.m. to focus on maximizing federal funds for Nevada

LAS VEGAS – Today at 2 p.m., Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will discuss how Nevada can maximize bringing federal grant funding into the state.

During the roundtable discussion, the Governor will be joined by Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Congresswoman Susie Lee, a representative from the State of Nevada Grant Office, and a group of Nevada nonprofit organizations.

According to his office, as announced in his State of the State address, Gov. Sisolak is prioritizing the recovery of federal dollars that rightfully belong to Nevadans. His goals include increasing Nevada’s share of federal grants by $100 million over the next two years and by $500 million annually by 2026.

During the roundtable discussion, participants will discuss how the state can begin to achieve these goals and what barriers are holding the state back. They will also look at what types of programs or services could be enhanced or expanded by maximizing federal grant funding.