Governor Sisolak to announce initiative to support Nevadans impacted by substance use, mental health conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is scheduled to join members of the Nevada Legislature for Recovery Advocacy Day on April 27 at 9 a.m.

During the event, Governor Sisolak will announce a new initiative to be housed within the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to support employees impacted by substance use and mental health conditions.

Recovery Advocacy Day 2021, hosted by the Foundation for Recovery and the Recovery Advocacy Project, is an opportunity for individuals and families recovering from substance use disorder and mental health challenges to meet their legislators and create visibility as people who are recipients of Nevada’s behavioral health systems and services.

The announcement comes on the heels of Nevadans preparing to return to work and as the nation faces record-breaking increases in overdose deaths and suicides.