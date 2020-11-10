Governor Sisolak thanks, addresses veterans in video message

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of Veterans Day, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak released a video message to thank the nation’s veterans for “defending our freedoms and answering the call to service during America’s times of need.”

The governor also issued a proclamation naming Wednesday, November 11 as Veterans Day.

“On Veteran’s Day 2020, we are able to recognize and honor the men and women who have bravely served our country,” Gov. Sisolak said. “Although we can never fully repay the debt that we owe these courageous individuals, we can pause today and say thank them for defending our freedoms and answering the call to service during America’s times of need. There is no doubt that the “Battle Born” State has been enriched by their sacrifices and service, and they are the primary reason all Nevadans are able to celebrate our freedom everyday.”

Veterans Day is a day spent recognizing, honoring and thanking the men and women who have bravely served the country in every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces – the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force.

According to the governor’s office, nearly 250,000 veterans, over 10,000 active duty service members, and more than 6,000 members of the National Guard and Reserves, and their families call Nevada home.

“To further honor these heroic individuals Nevada has and will continue its dedication to becoming the ‘Most Veteran and Military Friendly State in the Nation’ through Nevada’s nationally recognized Veterans Skilled Nursing Facilities, Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, Veteran Service Officer and Veterans Advocate Programs,” the governor’s office stated in a press release.

State offices will be closed for this official holiday.