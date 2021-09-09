Governor Sisolak, state officials to visit first responders protecting Nevada from Caldor Fire

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak will be joined by State officials and local leaders to visit wildland fire crews and others working hard to protect communities across Nevada from the Caldor Fire.

Sisolak will be joined by Nevada State Senator Chris Brooks who sponsored and helped push forward two pieces of legislation from the 2019 session that were signed by the governor to ensure state agencies and local businesses enacted measures to mitigate the risk from natural disasters.

The governor will make four different stops in the Tahoe basin on Friday morning.

