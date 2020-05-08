Governor Sisolak releases guidelines for industries reopening in Phase 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more businesses and industries get back to work across Nevada, there are going to be some new rules to live by. Governor Sisolak’s Office released a list of guidelines for many industries in the state.

CLICK THE FILE BELOW TO VIEW THE INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC GUIDELINES:

The document above covers everything from agriculture to retail businesses. For each industry, there are strict guidelines, supplemented with “recommended best practices” that workers and business owners are encouraged to follow.

The main theme of the guidance is ensuring social distancing is being practiced, along with having plans in place in case one’s place of work encounters COVID-19 cases.

Above is a brief overview of guidelines for businesses in Phase 1

The industries included in this phase of reopening include: