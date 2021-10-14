Governor Sisolak promotes flu shots for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Gov. Steve Sisolak promoted flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his annual flu shot Thursday in Las Vegas.

“It’s officially flu season and right now is the time to get vaccinated against flu,” said Governor Sisolak. “Get your vaccine before the risk of exposure is high and there are cases of flu in your workplace, at your school, or in your friend group.”

The governor got his shot at the Smith’s Food and Drug Store in East Las Vegas.

Are you a #FluFighter? Today, @OliviaDiazLV & I joined @ImmunizeNV & rolled up our sleeves for our annual flu shot. Thank you to the team at @MySmithsGrocery for making the process easy & painless. Wherever you are in Nevada – it's more important than ever to get a flu vaccine. pic.twitter.com/EJJV9jPen7 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 14, 2021

Officials recommend everyone who’s 6 months and older, to get their flu shots every year. Here in Nevada, the flu vaccine is widely available statewide. Getting vaccinated against the flu is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus and its potentially serious complications. This year’s flu vaccine protects against four different flu variants that are predicted to be the most prevalent.

For more information on the flu vaccine and to find a location near you, visit nvflufighter.org.