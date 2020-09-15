Governor Sisolak proclaims Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed September 15, 2020 through October 15, 2020 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Nevada.

The month-long celebration honors the contributions made by those in the Hispanic and Latino community to both the nation, as well as the Silver State.

Today I am proud to proclaim the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. This month-long celebration honors contributions made by those in the Hispanic & Latino community to the nation and the State of Nevada, which is the 5th most populous Hispanic & Latino state in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/A7f5U4BYqX — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 15, 2020

“It is a great honor to be able to claim this month as Hispanic Heritage Month. The vast contributions that the Hispanic and Latino community have made in shaping both the United States and Nevada are truly boundless. We are a great State and a great nation because of the impacts made by those with diverse backgrounds, which impact every aspect of our lives, from governmental leadership, agriculture, education, science, and most recently – the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” Governor Steve Sisolak

Hispanic Heritage week started during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, but was later expanded to a month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Approximately 29% of the Nevada population is of Hispanic and Latino descent, according to the Governor’s Office. That makes Nevada the fifth most populous Hispanic and Latino state in the nation.

The 2020 national theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.”

8 News Now will be airing an Hispanic Heritage Month special later this month, on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.