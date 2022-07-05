LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered Tuesday that all flags of the United States and of the State of Nevada were to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds.

This order will be held until sunset on July 9 in order to honor those killed and injured by a gunman at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

“As the country celebrated its independence, another community once again was senselessly attacked and lives were lost to gun violence,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones and we’re sending our support to the community. I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”

This executive order went along with President Biden’s directive to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.